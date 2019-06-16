Singaporean man decapitated in road accident near Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR BAHRU: A Singaporean man was decapitated when his BMW motorcycle was involved in a freak accident with a van at KM 6.6 of Jalan Gelang Patah near Iskandar Puteri yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri Police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 43-year-old motorcyclist was heading to Ulu Choh from Gelang Patah when he crashed into the Toyota Hiace van driven by a local man at 9.33 am.

“Initial investigation found that the accident occurred when the van turned right and the victim who was coming fast from the opposite direction crashed right into it.

“The high-speed impact of the collision resulted in the victim being decapitated and thrown onto the middle of the road,” he said in a statement here today.

The 28-year-old van driver, however, was not injured.

The victim’s remains were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for post mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama