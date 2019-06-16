SK St Mary’s PTA holds ‘Kita Raya Semua’ programme

SIBU: SK St. Mary’s Parents Teachers Association (PTA) yesterday held a three-in-one ‘Kita Raya Semua’ Programme at the school hall here to mark the closing of Gawai Dayak with Ngiling Bidai ceremony, celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year.

“The event serves as a platform to educate and instill greater awareness among our students on the importance of the existing unity that they all need to uphold,” PTA chairman Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi said at the event.

“This awareness will help future generations to uphold this value to ensure harmonious and peaceful living environment will continue,” he said.

Sayed Azmee added the event also aimed to further strengthen rapport between parents and teachers.

He thus called on parents to make time to participate in school’s activities as this would motivate and encourage their children to do better.

Among the performances presented were Ngajat, Hari Raya songs and Chinese New Year shows.

Also present were school headmaster Morris Belayong and student affairs senior assistant Zainab Hamid.