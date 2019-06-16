SPACE to hold Application Days

KUCHING: The School of Professional and Continuing Education (SPACE), established in 1993, which offers education programmes for working adults in the field of engineering, science, technology, and management, is holding Application Days at the UTMSpace Kuching Campus and Kolej Teknikal Yayasan Sabah on July 21-22.

In recent decades, globalisation driven by rapid technological change, has transformed the world in almost every imaginable way.

Apart from economic growth and progress, it has also brought several challenges for humankind including expansion in the levels of education, professions, public health challenges, enormous environmental pressures, and periods of economic and financial instability.

To address the ultimate industrial demand and challenges, SPACE adopts a holistic view through lifelong learning with 25 programmes of different specialist disciplines in engineering, science, technology, and management.

These programmes are accredited by the Board of Engineers Malaysia such as Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Petroleum, Mechanical, Bio-Medical, Electric and Electronics, mainly focusing on and exposing students to specific areas and discovering new dimensions of research and exploration to align and deliver industry relevant needs within the latest developments and trends of professions.

Led by strong demand and embedded within curriculum designed to address real world challenges, students can opt to pursue other disciplines such as Bachelor of Islamic Studies, Computer Science, Industrial Chemistry, and Industrial Mathematics at their preferred off-campus study centres across Malaysia with competitive tuition fees.

To meet present industrial management demand and practices, candidates are offered various relevant programmes such as Property Management, Technology Management, Quantity Surveying, Land Surveying, and Marketing.

The lectures are specially designed to be creative and comprehensive for working professionals, and conducted during weekends.

Curriculums used under the part-time programmes also follow the curriculums of mainstream programmes taken by full-time students.

UTMSpace Kuching Campus is located at Lot 8506, Sublot 26, Vista Tunku Phase 1, Jalan Demak here, while Kolej Teknikal Yayasan Sabah’s City Campus is at Sembulan, Jalan Ibu Pejabat JKR, Off Jalan Mat Salleh in Kota Kinabalu.

Interested applicants can bring along their supporting documents for applications or call 07-5318000 or 07-5318001 for details.

For direct applications online, go to www.utmspace.edu.my before July 31.