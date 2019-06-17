12 killed, 43 injured in bus accident in West Java

JAKARTA: Twelve people were killed, while 43 others were injured in a freak accident involving a bus and three other vehicles in West Java.

In the 1am accident, the bus driver was believed to have lost control of the wheels before it skidded into the opposite lane and crashed head-on with two four-wheel-drive vehicles, and a lorry.

According to Indonesian media which quoted a police spokesman, the incident occurred at Km150 of the Cikopo-Paliman Expressway when the bus was heading to Cirebon from Jakarta.

Police were still identifying the identity of victims. – Bernama