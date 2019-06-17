Big biker killed in crash with 4WD vehicle

KAPIT: A man was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kapit Hospital on Saturday.

He was rushed to the hospital following an accident of a high-powered motorcycle and a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle around 3.30pm at a slope along Jalan Melekun here.

The man, aged 45, from RumahTukau in Sungai Ga’at was riding along the road when the machine crashed into the 4WD driven by a 47-year-old man.

No other details about the accident was available.

However, it was known that the driver of the 4WD driver was being treated at Kapit Hospital and his condition was reported to be stable.

It was later learnt that the big biker was a port worker on the way back to work after spending Gawai holidays here.

The Saturday accident was the third to have occurred here since the first day of Gawai on June 1.

Two earlier incidents involved vehicles skidding off roads and crash-landing on the roadside.