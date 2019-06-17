China team win big in dragon boat race

KOTA KINABALU: Guangdong Yingao Shunde Xingtan Dragonboat Team from China emerged as the biggest winner of the sixth Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race 2019 held at Likas Bay here yesterday.

The team won the Sabah Head of State Trophy (800m) International and Top Malaysian Men Team, Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy (800m) International and Malaysian Mix Team, and Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (200m) International and Malaysian Men Team.

Their leader, Chen Jieyi, said it was the team’s third year competing in the Sabah FCAS International Dragon Boat Race organized by the Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS).

He said the team comprised 40 members ranging from the age of 18 to 60.

“Our team are mainly made up of members who took part last year and we were trained by three retired athletes,” he said when met at the race.

The top three results of the nine categories are as follows:

Sabah Head of State Trophy (800m) International and Top Malaysian Men Team

1. Guangdong Yingao Shunde Xingtan Dragonboat Team

2. Seri Pahlawan Muara Dragon Boat Team

3. PTB Kayak Dragon Boat Team

Sabah Chief Minister Trophy (800m) Malaysian Men Team

1. Kg Giling Laut Tuaran

2. Sibling’s Team

3. Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI)

Sabah FCAS Dragon Trophy (800m) International and Malaysian Mix Team

1. Guangdong Yingao Shunde Xingtan Dragonboat Team

2. Pasukan Lela Cheteria Brunei Darussalam

3. Bomba Pilipinas Dragon Boat Team

FCAS Trophy (800m) FCAS Members Only Mix Team

1. Kota Kinabalu Hainan Association

2. KKCCCI Team B

3. Kota Kinabalu Hakka Youth A

FCAS Trophy (800m) Malaysian Chinese Mix Team

1. Persatuan Nam Ann Sabah

2. Kota Kinabalu Hainan Association

3. MTT-PMPRC (Penang Municipal Park Rowing Club)

FCAS Trophy (800m) Malaysian Chinese Men Team

1. KKCCCI

2. MTT-PMPRC (Penang Municipal Park Rowing Club)

3. The Federation of Chinese Associations Tawau

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (800m) Junior Under 20 Team

1. Sibling’s Performance Team

2. Armada Tuaran

3. Nelayan Enterprise

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (200m) International and Malaysian Men Team

1. Guangdong Yingao Shunde Xingtan Dragonboat Team

2. PTB Kayak Dragon Boat Team A

3. The Borneo Kayakers Dragon Boat Team

Kinabalu Dragon Trophy (200m) International and Malaysian Mix Team

1. PTB Kayak Dragon Boat Team A

2. Bomba Pilipinas Dragon Boat Team

3. Pasukan Kamung Nelayan 2