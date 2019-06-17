Cops collar last three members of armed robbery gang

MIRI: Police arrested three more men believed to be the remaining members of an armed robbery gang which was busted here last Friday.

The trio, in their 20s and 30s, were nabbed at a house in Permyjaya here on Saturday following the earlier arrest of the first three suspects.

During Saturday’s bust, police seized motorcycle helmets, knives and mobile phones as evidence in their investigation.

The gang was believed to have been involved in a series of armed robbery, theft and break-in cases in the city since the start of this year.