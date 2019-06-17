Distributive trade sales to expand 6.5 to 7.5 per cent in 2019

KUCHING: Malaysia’s distributive trade sales has been projected by the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) to expand 6.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in 2019, up from 8.2 per cent in 2018.

Kenanga Research recapped that April’s distributive trade sales value extended its slowdown, albeit marginally, to 5.3 per cent year on year (y-o-y), from 5.4 per cent in March, marking its lowest growth in the past 30 months.

“On a month on month (m-o-m) basis, it declined by 3.9 per cent after charting a brief growth of 5.7 per cent in the preceding month,” the research arm noted.

It further noted that the softer performance was mainly attributable to moderation in retail activities. On sales of retail trade, Kenanga Research highlighted that it edged lower to 6.3 per cent y-o-y, compared to 6.9 per cent in March, its smallest expansion since October 2015.

The research arm said that this suggested further weakness in private consumption activities in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19), in line with the Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) consumer sentiment index which slipped below the 100-point confidence threshold for the past two consecutive quarters.

Nonetheless, the research arm expected the retail trade to chart some improvement in May, amid increased spending during the Eid celebration.

“Overall, we foresee distributive trade sales to expand within the range of 6.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent in 2019 (8.2 per cent in 2018), reflecting the high base effect arising from frontloading of spending during the three-month tax holiday period in 2018, as well as softer domestic demand against the backdrop of global economic slowdown and looming external uncertainties arising from the unresolved trade dispute between China and the US.

“Subsequently, private consumption is expected to moderate to 6.8 per cent in 2019 (8.1 per cent in 2018) in line with our lower gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection of 4.5 per cent for 2019 (4.7 per cent in 2018).”