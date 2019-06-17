Drug distribution ring in Telipok, Inanam

KOTA KINABALU: Police said a drug distribution syndicate is operating in Telipok and Inanam.

This contention comes in the wake of the arrest of two men and recovery of 193.32 grams of marijuana worth almost RM4,000 from them, said Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji.

The arrest of the suspects, aged 19 and 25 years old, was the result of police intelligence work and tip-off from the public on drug distribution locations and drug dens, he said.

He added that the arrest was part of police’s ongoing efforts to eradicate drug-related activities and to identify and take action against drug dealing syndicates in the state capital.

Habibi disclosed that the two suspects were detained by the state police narcotics investigation department team from headquarters about 11.15 pm on June 14 at the car park of University Utama Condominium at Jalan Kayu Madang, Telipok.

“The arresting team found four packets of plant material believed to be marijuana from the 19-year-old suspect. One of the suspects then led police to a house in Damai Point, Luyang where two more packets of the similar plant material were found.

“The house owner, a 25-year-old man, was then arrested. Both suspects underwent a urine test which tested positive for marijuana,” he said.

Habibi added that the case is being investigated under Section 39A (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a jail term of five years to life and a maximum of 10 strokes of the rotan.

Both suspects have been remanded until June 21 to facilitate investigations into the case.