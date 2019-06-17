Family members die in road accident

KUANTAN: Four members of a family perished in an accident involving their car and two lorries at Kilometer 51, Jalan Temerloh-Kemasul near Bukit Mendi, Bera yesterday .

Bera district police chief DSP Mansor Samsudin said the victims who were heading to Temerloh in a Perodua Viva died at the scene in the 1.35pm incident.

The dead have been identified as Nor Amri Mohd Ali, 35, his wife Siti Rahmah Abidin, 33, sister in-law Siti Zubaidah Abidin, 40, and son Aqil Ziqri Shah Kamaruzaman, 6.

Siti Rahmah and Siti Zubaidah’s sister in-law, Nor Shuhada Shukri, 29, is in critical condition and being warded at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.

“Initial investigations revealed that a lorry which was heading to Kemasul from Temerloh skidded towards the opposite lane and hit another lorry and the victims’ car, dragging the latter till the road shoulder,” he said when contacted here today.

Mansor said the first lorry driver aged 39 from Triang, Bera was also rushed to hospital for serious head injuries while the driver of the other lorry aged 54 was unhurt.

He said the bodies were sent to the same hospital for post mortem.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue deputy director Mohd Sani Harul said a fire truck with one officer and five personnel from Triang station helped to extricate the bodies from the car. — Bernama