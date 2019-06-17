Hopefully, more operators will introduce cashless payment – Anthony Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry is hoping that more transport service operators will take the initiative to introduce a cashless payment system in the future.

Its minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the move would improve the efficiency of the public transport services and the number of commuters.

“Since last year, the prime minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) has expressed that he wanted to see Malaysian society going cashless.

“This is to raise capability in many areas as well as tackle corrupt practices because by going cashless, every transaction will be recorded,” he said after launching the Go Cashless On Public Transport campaign organised by Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL), here, today.

The campaign also involves ERL’s strategic partners such as Boost e-wallet, GrabPay, Mastercard, Maybank, Touch ‘n Go, UnionPay and Visa in promoting the cashless payment system.

Loke said this system would be implemented in phases to ensure it could be carried out extensively.

He said the system would enable the transport operators to analyse the service usage data and trends so that they could be more innovative in implementing dynamic prices for the service users. – Bernama