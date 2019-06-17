June 25 deadline for Rewcastle, 2 others to submit reply affidavits

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak Report editor in-chief Clare Rewcastle Brown and two other defendants must submit by June 25 their affidavits in reply to Terengganu Sultanah Nur Zahirah’s application for the latter’s defamation suit to be decided by summary judgment.

The sultanah’s counsel Vishnu Kumar told reporters after case management of the suit today in chambers that High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim set the date for another case management to know whether any reply affidavits from the defendants were forthcoming.

Sultanah Nur Zahirah applied for her defamation suit against Rewcastle; Gerakbudaya Enterprise publisher Chong Ton Sin; and printer Vinlin Press Sdn Bhd to be decided via summary judgment as provided for under Order 14A of the Rules of Court 2012.

The suit is related to a passage in Rewcastle’s book, The Sarawak Report: The Inside Story of The 1MDB Expose which the sultanah alleged, linked her to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal and fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low. – Bernama