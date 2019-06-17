Manyin: GPS can sweep all 8 Bidayuh seats in next polls

KUCHING: PBB senior vice president Dato Sri Michael Manyin believes Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can secure all eight Bidayuh-majority seats in the next state election.

He said although GPS will face greater challenge from Pakatan Harapan (PH), he was confident that with the right strategy and the candidates’ will to win, these particular seats can be retained.

The eight Bidayuh-majority seats are Tasik Biru, Opar, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja.

“Yes, we can deliver all the (Bidayuh-majority) seats. The Bidayuh community will go through GPS this time around.

“For us to win the seats, we must have the ‘semangat’ (spirit) to win. If we don’t have it then it’s difficult to win,” he told reporters at the Gawai Dayak Open House hosted by PBB Dayak leaders at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) headquarters, here yesterday.

Manyin, who has been Tebedu assemblyman since 1996, added that he will leave it to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to decide on his candidacy in the next state election, which is due in 2021.

Nonetheless, the Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research said he will still be the ‘captain’ of GPS for the eight Bidayuh-majority seats.

“For this coming election, yes, I will still be the captain. I will still lead them (Bidayuh candidates). It doesn’t matter after that.”

Five of the Bidayuh-majority seats including Manyin’s are held by PBB while one is held by Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The remaining two seats – Mambong and Opar – are held by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), whose respective incumbents Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and Datuk Ranum Mina, won as direct Barisan Nasional candidates in the last state election.

“As far as I know, there will be no new faces. But it’s up to CM (chief minister) because I’m not in the position to make any decision.

“Also, with our two PSB leaders, it’s up to CM to resolve the issue. I believe that he has his own strategy to resolve it,” said Manyin.

On the challenge posed by PH, he said PH is now a more formidable force to be reckoned with as they have the backing of Putrajaya.

“In order to win, we really have to come up with our own strategy because facing them (PH) is now our greatest challenge in this coming election.”