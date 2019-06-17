Matrade to match M’sian O&G companies with foreign buyers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) will be matching more than 40 Malaysian companies in the oil and gas sector with foreign buyers through its International Sourcing Programme (INSP).

The INSP will be held in conjunction with the 17th Asian Oil, Gas & Petrochemical Engineering Exhibition (OGA) 2019, which is taking place on June 18 to 19 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

In a statement, the trade promotion agency said the programme is as an effort to strengthen the inclusion of Malaysian small and medium enterprises in the global supply chain.

OGA is one of the largest oil and gas shows in Asia and considered a good platform to showcase the latest technologies, equipment and machinery in the fields of oil, gas and petrochemical engineering.

This year marks the second time Matrade is participating in the biennial event, after 2015.

In this year’s edition of INSP, Matrade will bring together 10 companies from Vietnam, Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, the Netherlands, the United States and Nigeria to the event.

At the INSP organised by Matrade at OGA 2015, sales of RM182.6 million were recorded, said Jai Shankar, director of oil & gas at Matrade’s chemical and energy section.

“We hope the participation this year will generate good results for the Malaysian companies,” he said.

Matrade said the business meeting sessions serve as a cost-effective catalyst for Malaysian companies to connect and explore trade opportunities through one-on-one pre-arranged business meetings with high-quality buyers sourced from its global offices’ buyers database.

The agency has more than two decades of experience in coordinating effective business matching between Malaysian businesses and foreign buyers. — Bernama