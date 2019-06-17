Minister: Unity prevails during festive seasons

KUCHING: Unity is at its best in Sarawak when it comes to festive seasons, says Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim, his family and the ministry held their Hari Raya open house at Penview Convention Centre (PCC) here yesterday, attended by about 4,000 people.

“Our Hari Raya open house went very well, with about 4,000 people coming here since this morning (yesterday). This shows the plural and united people of Sarawak, because what we saw from this morning until now – all levels of society are here, the Malays, Chinese and the Dayaks come as one united people, which we do not get to see in other places.

“This gives me the pride to see how united and close we are with each other in Sarawak and especially in Malaysia,” said Abdul Karim.

Among those who visited Abdul Karim and his family were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang who arrived at 1pm, Works Minister Baru Bian, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jien, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Betong member of parliament Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat and his wife Datin Claudia Regina Janting, Batang Sadong member of parliament Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Sarawak Energy group executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili, Cabinet ministers, members of the State Legislative Assembly, NGOs and others.