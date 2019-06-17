Road accident claims life of female motorcyclist

KUCHING: A 50-year-old female motorcyclist died in an accident at Kampung Sebigo, Jalan Lundu-Sematan around 10.20pm on Saturday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim has been identified as Rosita William Gerang, from Kampung Sungai Lundu.

“Rosita was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene,” said Alexson in a statement yesterday.

Also involved in the accident was a multi-purpose vehicle driven by a 32-year-old man from Spain who was heading to Kampung Biawak from Kuching.

The Spanish who is a holder of a Malaysia driver’s licence did not suffer any injuries from the accident.

The case, Alexon said, is classified under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a jail term of between two years and 10 years and a fine of between RM5,000 and RM20,000 on conviction.