Show of Sabah’s cultural richness for three weeks

KOTA KINABALU: For the next three weeks, Sabah’s cultural richness will be featured in its annual Sabah Fest pocket shows at several locations throughout the state capital.

Commencing with the first show at Sabah Cultural Board’s Laman Seni on Saturday night, the scheduled cultural performances will be taking place in Oceanus Waterfront Mall (Sunday, June 16), Imago Shopping Mall at 7pm on June 22, Center Point Sabah at 2pm on June 23, Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 7pm on June 29, Suria Sabah shopping mall at 1pm on June 30, Gaya Street night market at 7pm on July 6 and at 8am the Gaya Street Sunday market the following day.

The annual Sabah Fest which is a symbolic celebration of the state’s rich and diverse culture featured through traditional performances was officially launched by Deputy Chief Minister cum Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew on Saturday night.

Liew in her speech said among the ethnic dances to be showcased are the sumazau Penampang, igal-igal Semporna, dansa Cocos Lahad Datu and the Anggalang Mangunatip of the Murut community.

There is also an opportunity for photography buffs to win a prize in the Hello Sabah Photography competition, she said.

“To further encourage viewing of the various pocket shows, the Hello Sabah Photography Competition will award a cash prize for the best cultural photo compilation from all pocket show venues,?Liew added.

For the launching ceremony at Laman Seni on Saturday, there were also a handicraft exhibition, traditional food and cultural bazaar as well as food trucks.