SMC orders contractor to address roof gutter issues at Sibu Central Market

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has instructed a contractor to address some serious issues concerning the roof gutter and the wash basin at the open area of Sibu Central Market.

This was disclosed by SMC deputy chairperson Rogayah Jamain in response to the complaints voiced out by a few traders there.

“SMC has instructed the contractor concerned to repair the roof gutter, which is not connected to the ground, and the wash basin,” she told The Borneo Post yesterday.

A local Chinese daily recently reported that several traders at the temporary trading site had voiced out concerns over the water leaking from certain section of the gutter. They said during rainy days, water would leak out – posing danger as the water might drip onto the exhaust fans there.

“We hope the problem could be rectified immediately in the interest of our safety,” said the traders, who said they had to place papers over the concrete floor to prevent it from becoming slippery whenever there were leaks.

Regarding the wash basin, the traders said the tap was not functioning properly in that the water kept flowing out.

In this regard, these traders hoped that the local authority would speedily resolve the problems, in particularly those related to safety issues.

For the record, the temporary trading stalls were set up as part of ongoing upgrading works on the central market, which kicked off on March 1 and scheduled for completion by this October.

The works cover the pork stall area, the ground floor and the first floor of the market.

At present, Sibu Central Market houses about 1,000 hawkers.