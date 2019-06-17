Water woes due to low pressure to end in Sept next year — Rosey

MIRI: The new Bekenu booster station and high level water tank at Tiris when completed in September next year will bring an end to the water woes in villages in Kuala Sibuti, Tiris, Sulap Lada, Kelulit, Saeh, Terahad and the Immigration depot in Bekenu due to low water pressure.

Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus said the villagers and other consumers will be able to enjoy uninterrupted water supply.

“The project to build a booster station in Bekenu and high level water tank at Tiris which commenced in March this year and is expected to be completed in September 2020.

This will overcome problems with low water pressure at the villages,” Rosey said after being briefed on the project progress yesterday.

Present were Bekenu assistant district officer Minggu Jampong and Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department Miri engineer, Fadil Kawi.

According to Rosey, the project is designed to meet future water demands up to 25 years.

Presently, she said the main source of treated water to Bekenu District is the 5.0ML Bukit Song reservoir.