Baru: Pan Borneo Highway project will not be halted

KUCHING: Works Minister Baru Bian has given his assurance that the Pan Borneo Highway project will go on until it is completed.

He says this is because the high-impact project is crucial for the well-being of the people of Sarawak.

Speaking at the state-level Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR)’s Gawai Dayak-Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Sarawak Youth and Sports Complex here last Sunday, Baru said he would emphasise on the project as the minister-in-charge.

“I know those of you who are attending this open house here have to go through a tough journey, especially with the unsatisfactory road condition, coupled with the ongoing construction works on the Pan Borneo Highway.

“But it won’t be long for us to enjoy roads that are on par with Peninsular Malaysia once the highway is completed and as the minister responsible, I will ensure that the well-being of the people are taken care of and this project will be continued until it is completed,” he said.

More than 3,000 visitors from all walks of life attended the open house event, which also hosted PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In his speech Baru, who is also PKR Sarawak chairman, reminded the multi-racial community of Sarawak to continue preserving the solidarity and harmony the state has been blessed with.

“The practice of visiting one another is a noble deed and that is why the state PKR leaders have organised this celebration.

“Use this practice to foster closer ties among one another for a better Malaysia.”