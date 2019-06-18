Dr Wan Junaidi appointed 10th AIPA Caucus chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been appointed chairman of the 10th Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Caucus.

The three-day conference beginning yesterday also appointed Zaw Thein from Myanmar as deputy chairman.

The opening session of the conference was launched by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and attended by delegates from eight Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, except Thailand and Indonesia.

Mohamad Ariff said the 10th AIPA Caucus meeting would focus on three agenda namely the rise of terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation in parliamentary perspectives, enhancing cooperation in addressing issues of climate change in Asean, and addressing sexual exploitation of children. Fifteen members of parliament from Malaysia are attending the meeting.

AIPA Caucus is aimed at being a mechanism to develop common legislative initiatives with the objective in harmonising the laws of Asean member states.

It is also utilised as a platform for regular interaction amongst AIPA member of Parliaments as well as AIPA and Asean in monitoring the implementation of AIPA resolutions which has been adopted by the AIPA general assembly. — Bernama