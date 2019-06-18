Tuesday, June 18
Earthquake measuring 6.8 hits Niigata Prefecture in Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale. AFP File Photo

Japan has been hit by a magnitude 6.8 earthquake, rocking Niigata Prefecture today.

The quake, which the Japan Meteorological Agency said occurred at 10.22pm, prompted the agency to issue tsunami advisories for the coastal areas of Yamagata, Niigata and Ishikawa prefectures.

The agency estimates the tsunami to reach a height of one meter. It went on to say that the quake may cause some fluctuations on the surface of the sea where it occurred, but major damage is unlikely to be incurred as a result.

