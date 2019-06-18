EcoWorld’s proposed JV with PowerChina Group

KUCHING: Eco World Development Group Bhd’s (EcoWorld Malaysia) proposed joint venture (JV) with PowerChina Group (PowerChina) is set to benefit the business park project of the former.

In a statement last week, EcoWorld announced that the group had entered into two landmark deals with the PowerChina, a wholly state-owned comprehensive construction group ranked 182 on Fortune’s Global 500 companies in 2018, which offers solutions for the entire chain of the global energy and power, water resource and environment, infrastructure, and real estate industries.

EcoWorld revealed that the collaboration with PowerChina will connect and open doors for potential industrialists seeking to set up business and operations in Malaysia, which will not only enhance Malaysia-China bilateral ties but improve relations between the people in the two countries.

“We are positive on the proposed JV with PowerChina as the JV could benefit business park project of EcoWorld Malaysia by leveraging on extensive network of PowerChina’s clients who may be interested in investing in industrial real estate projects in Malaysia,” the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said.

MIDF Research noted that Eco Business Park V Phase 2 is complementary to the overall 518-acre Eco Business Park V (gross development value of RM3.7 billion) located in Puncak Alam which is EcoWorld’s first business park in the Klang Valley.

However, MIDF Research made no changes to its earnings forecasts.

The research arm’s core net income for 2019F and 2020F thus remained at RM178 million and RM189 million, respectively.

The research arm’s target price for EcoWorld was also maintained at RM1.25 per share, based on 45 per cent discount to revalued net asset value (RNAV).

“We maintain our ‘buy’ recommendation on EcoWorld as valuation of EcoWorld is attractive at 43 per cent discount to latest book value of RM1.48 per share.”