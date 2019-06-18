Ismee maintains his stand that SRC has to get Najib’s approval

KUALA LUMPUR: Former chairman of SRC International Sdn Bhd’s board of directors (BoD), Tan Sri Ismee Ismail maintained his stand that the BoD still has to get Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s approval for any decisions by the company.

Ismee, the 39th prosecution witness, said he was of the opinion that the “hidden” meanings of the word “advice” from Najib, who was advisor emeritus of SRC, as stated in SRC’s Memorandum and Articles of Association, would also include approval.

To this, lawyer Harvinderjit Singh representing Najib replied that in the Memorandum and Articles of Association did not said the BoD needed approval from the prime minister.

The lawyer also argued that there was nothing in the SRC’s Memorandum to suggest that the BoD has to get his client’s approval.

“It is the company act, it did not say direction or approval. That is why I say, by the language in the Article, the word (advice) is tersirat (hidden),” said Ismee when cross-examined by Harvinderjit in Najib’s SRC trial before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

Harvinderjit: It cannot say tersirat because everything is there. Nothing is tersurat, sorry nothing is tersirat. Where is tersirat coming from?

Ismee: If you saw the Article … At this juncture, ad-hoc prosecutor Datuk V Sithambaram stood up saying that the defence could not argue the answer from the witness but to let the witness answer the question to which Harvinderjit moved to another question.

Previously, Ismee had testified that the SRC’s BoD still has to get Najib’s approval over the company’s operations.

The trial continues tomorrow where lead defence counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is scheduled to cross-examine Ismee who always appeared calm during five days he was grilled by Harvinderjit.

Najib, 66, faces three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of power abuse and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totalling RM42 million. — Bernama