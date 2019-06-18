KKMM looks into overlapping tech agencies

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Ministry is looking into the need to coordinate a number of agencies in different ministries that are related to technology and innovations to avoid overlapping functions.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the matter would be discussed with the ministries, as well as the agencies involved.

“There has been concern raised about the fact that there are overlaps in agencies that exist across different ministries…that is one thing that we’re looking at.

“When it comes to a policy which involved the tech industry, then, of course, it comes under my ministry.

“I need to sit down with the ministers and the agencies concerned to decide how we can move forward,” he told reporters at the Malaysia Tech Week 2019 here today, when asked about overlapping agencies such as CradleFund and Magic.

He said with too many agencies, people tend to get confused and not knowing which agencies they need to approach in regard to their concerns in tech industries.

“We have too many different agencies in different ministries but there didn’t seem to be a body that brought the government into the ecosystem.

“If you have to approach all of the agencies for problems related to tech and innovation, it’s quite tiresome and also time-consuming…I had taken note of all the complaints and we’re working on it,” he said.

Gobind added that his ministry planned to set up a system or a body that would facilitate on how they could improve and build an ecosystem for easier access for the public.

“The government itself needs to play a more active role and understand that tech is a huge industry and we have to look for ways to energise the ecosystem in becoming a global player,” he said.

Meanwhile in his opening remarks earlier, the minister said Malaysia is a country with a mature digital economy and is a preferred choice for ICT and digital companies from all over the world.

“Twenty years ago, Malaysia acted on a vision to create an economy founded on technology that will drive digital transformation…we took the opportunities it presented and we have not looked back since.

“Malaysia has gone ‘Seriously Digital’ with Multimedia Super Corridor’s (MSC) cumulative total investment from 1997-2018 of over RM330 billion, export sales worth RM166 billion and more importantly, the MSC has created a total of over 180,000 jobs,” he said.

In terms of business, Gobind said that Malaysia had awarded over 4,000 companies with MSC status, giving them access to attractive incentives, rights and privileges.

“Out of these companies, 74 per cent are Malaysian-owned and 26 per cent are foreign-owned, including 180 multinational corporations.

“Nevertheless, we are not resting on our laurels. Malaysia is charging forward and upward in the technology and digital space, and Malaysia Tech Week 2019 is a clear indication of how far we have come and can still advance,” he said.

Malaysia Tech Week 19 is the platform for everything tech and digital.

Kicked off on June 17 till 21, it features innovation showcases, business matching opportunities, pitching platforms and access to Malaysia’s successful tech ecosystem network. – Bernama