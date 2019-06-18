Long Lama to celebrate Gawai, Hari Raya Aidilfitri June 28

MIRI: Come June 28, Long Lama town will be bustling with activities when thousands of people from all walks of life converge on the rural town to celebrate Gawai and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The celebration, to take place at SJK (C) Kee Tee hall, will be held for the second time in Long Lama since Telang Usan was alleviated to a full district in 2016, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

“It is expected to attract over 2,000 people from Long Lama and nearby longhouses,” he added.

Dennis announced this during a meeting with the organising committee of the celebration at Telang Usan District Office yesterday.

The meeting was attended by political secretary to the chief minister Charles Balan Seling, Telang Usan district officer Baru Tai, heads of departments and community leaders.

Various entertainment activities have been planned for the night, including traditional performances and singing by popular Iban singers and other local artistes, from 6.30pm onwards.

“We hold the Gawai Raya celebration in Telang Usan even though very few are celebrating the two festivals, to show that we in Telang Usan support our state leaders’ calls for Sarawakians to uphold respect of others’ beliefs,” he emphasised.

Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs Datuk John Sikie Tayai is expected to grace the occasion. Dennis is confident the turnout will be huge given that the Long Lama bridge is now open for public use.

“Before when we held any event at night, visitors would think of the ferry closing time at 9pm. This is now history to our people as their movement is free,” he said.

During the meeting, Dennis also informed that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had consented to his request to perform the official opening of the Long Lama bridge on July 27 at 10am.