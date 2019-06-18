Report: 10 fishermen feared kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf-linked gunmen off Lahad Datu waters

KUCHING: Ten fishermen are feared to have been abducted by suspected Abu Sayyaf-linked gunmen in Sabah waters closed to the Tawi-Tawi chain of Islands in southern Philippines, The Star Online reported.

According to the news portal, the two fishing boats were in Lahad Datu’s Tambisan waters and heading towards Semporna when they were hijacked by gunmen, believed to be heavily armed, in speedboats at about 2am this morning.

The identities and nationalities of the victims have yet to be ascertained.

It also reported that the victims are all believed to be Filipinos holding the Lepa Lepa documents issued in the 1970s.

In quoting unconfirmed reports, the news portal also reported that the gunmen were in two speedboats when they approached the fishing boats.

“They were believed to have taken four of the six crewmen in the first fishing boat and six of the 10 crew members in the second boat.

“They were believed to have fled towards the southern Philippines island of Sitangkai which is only about a 15 minute speedboat ride from Sabah’s Tambisan waters,” it added.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah when contacted by the news portal, said they were aware of the kidnapping incident but have yet to receive any official reports.

It was learned that the two fishing boats were plying the waters during curfew hours without a permit.

The remaining six fishermen, who were rescued by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), claimed they were heading to Semporna to renew their permits, the news portal reported.