Report: Haziq says he is the victim, family supportive of him

KUCHING: A news report by theSun has quoted Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz as saying that he was the victim in the recent spread of a pornographic video allegedly depicting him and a senior federal minister engaged in a sex act.

In an exclusive interview with the daily, Haziq also said that he was unsure who was responsible for filming and spreading the video.

“Everyone forgets that I’m the victim as well because someone recorded and leaked what should have been a private moment,” he said.

Haziq, who has since been suspended from his position as private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin added that the police had not mistreated him when he was taking into custody recently.

“They treated me well. The policemen in charge of watching me were very professional and they stayed neutral,” he said.

He added that he had no idea who was responsible for the incident and reiterated that he was the victim here.

He went on to say that the whole incident had “brought his family closer together and they have been very supportive of him”.