Rosmah leaves courtroom after prosecution questions her presence in Najib’s trial

KUALA LUMPUR: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor left the courtroom today after the prosecution questioned whether it was proper for her to attend her husband Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd’s trial as she was a potential witness in the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram informed High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali that Rosmah’s statement had been recorded and that she should not be in the court to avoid future problems.

“Rosmah is in the court. She is a potential witness in this case and her witness statement has been recorded.

“We do not wish for any problems later. We do not wish to be seen as being difficult, it is just a matter of procedure,” Sithambaram said.

Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah was of the same view with Sithambaram that the matter was a procedure as Rosmah’s statement had been recorded.

Without waiting for the judge to make a ruling about her presence, Rosmah exited the courtroom with her lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran who held a watching brief for her in Najib’s trial, after the lawyer apologised for the inconvenience.

It was the first time for Rosmah to attend her husband’s trial which entered the 27th day today.

Rosmah, clad in a red baju kurung entered the courtroom at 9.13 am when Muhammad Shafee was cross-examining the 39th prosecution witness, former chairman of SRC’s Board of Directors, Tan Sri Ismee Ismail, 54.

She took a seat at the front row of the public gallery, right behind the dock where her husband was seated.

Najib, 66, faces three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million. – Bernama