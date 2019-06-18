Spread of controversial sex video an inside job – Azmin Ali

SHAH ALAM: Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today said that he was convinced that the mastermind and those involved in spreading the controversial sex video implicating him are members of his own party, PKR.

“I am convinced. I am convinced,” he stressed.

In fact, Mohamed Azmin, who is PKR deputy president, said he strongly believed that the spreading of the video was part of certain individuals’ political agenda to curb his advancement and tarnish his reputation in the government and also in politics.

“I believe that the public will be able to ‘see’ the mastermind. Let the police investigate. I think it’s not fair for anyone to make a statement that will affect the investigation.

“Let the public judge it for themselves as the perception is getting stronger and stronger implicating those involved in this whole conspiracy and allegation,” he told reporters when met at the signing ceremony of a development agreement between PCSB-MGB Consortium and Must Ehsan Development Sdn Bhd here today.

Mohamed Azmin also stressed that he would give priority to giving full cooperation to the police to investigate the spread of the video.

When asked on the certain quarters’ call for him to make the sumpah laknat (swearing in the face of divine retribution) to deny his involvement in the sex video scandal, the minister said his next course of action would depend on his lawyers’ advice.

“That is why I lodged the qazaf (false accusation) report. There are certain processes for making sumpah laknat and we should let it take its course. We also have to let the police investigation to proceed.

“We shouldn’t disrupt the processes by making statements or putting pressures on those entrusted to investigate it,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about an Australian media report which stated that the video was not digitally altered, Mohamed Azmin repeated that it was not fair for any quarters to make a statement as the case was being investigated based on the report made.

He said such statements would only disrupt the ongoing investigation. – Bernama