Abang Johari says no ‘big announcement’, no Cabinet reshuffle

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday dismissed talk that he was due to make a ‘big announcement’ after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“It’s (other) people who said that I was going to make a big announcement. No, there is no big announcement,” he told reporters at a Gawai Raya luncheon organised by Sacofa at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

When pressed on rumours that a State Cabinet reshuffle was imminent, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said he was not contemplating any shake-up to the current line-up.

“At the moment, I am not thinking of reshuffling (the State Cabinet),” he said.

The talk of the ‘big announcement’ came about after SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian hinted so during Abang Johari’s Hari Raya open house on June 5.

“After Hari Raya, CM (chief minister) will make a big announcement. Then we will work on it,” the Minister of Local Government and Housing told reporters, without going into further detail.

A Chinese daily had also reported that a reshuffle was due to take place at the end of this month, with Abang Johari being advised on the matter by several GPS leaders.