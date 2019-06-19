‘AIPA Caucus can serve as lobby on regional issues’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Caucus can serve as a lobby to Asean governments to address regional issues.

The 10th AIPA Caucus Meeting chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said all parties needed to unite in stating ideas and solutions while facilitating Asean’s aspirations for a region that enjoys a harmonious political environment and strong economic cooperation when undertaking social responsibilities.

Speaking to Bernama yesterday after closing the two-day meeting in Kuala Lumpur, he said the outcomes of the meeting would be conveyed to Asean governments so that they are made aware of the ideas and concerns raised by parliamentarians.

“This (the meeting) is the opportunity for parliamentarians to be more proactive in bringing forward initiatives that can benefit Asean citizens in more inclusive and participatory avenues,” he said.

The two-day event was attended by 50 delegates from eight Asean countries excluding Thailand and Indonesia. — Bernama