All street lighting to come under SEB – Dr Abdul Rahman

KUCHING: With immediate effect, all street lightings and their maintenance will be handled by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi announced today.

Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said this initiative was discussed in the State Utility Taskforce Committee Meeting recently, where the supply of electricity, especially in rural areas including village, council and state roads (except for federal roads), the installation of street lightings and their maintenance will be handed over to SEB.

“In our State Utility Taskforce Committee Meeting recently, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, it was decided that all street lightings and their maintenance will be handed to SEB.

“With effect from the instructions given, SEB has been given the task to install and maintain all street lightings in the state,” he said at a press conference after the N4 Pantai Damai Hari Raya Open House event at the constituency’s office at Jalan Haji Taha here this afternoon.

He added that local leaders, including state assemblymen and community leaders, could now send in their applications for street lighting to be installed to SEB or the Utility Ministry.