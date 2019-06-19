Barring community leaders from attending non-GPS organised events diminishes trust – Abang Aditajaya

KUCHING: PKR Tanjong Manis branch chief Dato Sri Abang Aditajaya Abang Alwi voiced his disappointment at the Sarawak government for not allowing community leaders to attend programmes that are not organised by the state government.

“This has tarnished the trust that has been given by the people of Sarawak to govern the state in peace and harmony.

“The latest directive of the Sarawak government is totally against the government’s principles that Sarawak is built on the friendly and united spirit of Sarawakian people.

“Unlike the Pakatan Harapan (PH), despite being the federal government, there has been no effort from our side to prevent any of our people or leaders from participating in events organised by the state government,” he said in a statement today.

Abang Aditajaya urged Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to withdraw this instruction as soon as possible before it adversely affects the good relations between the Sarawak government and the federal government.

“This request is not made on the basis of politics but in order to ensure the interests of Sarawakians are taken care of on the basis of good relations between the Sarawak government and the federal government, as declared ]many times by the Chief Minister.

“In fact, if not curbed, such instructions will harm the interests of the rural areas and small towns that still need the investment and development that can be provided by the federal government.

“In my view, this directive seems to be a threat or a form of provocation that should be investigated by the state government as I am confident the Chief Minister will not take such action. The question is, who issued such an irresponsible directive? I ask for this individual to be investigated,” he said.