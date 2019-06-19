Burst water main at Mile 10 repaired

KUCHING: Those affected by the ruptured water main at Mile 10 reported earlier can heave a sigh of relief, as the damage has been repaired at around 5pm today.

According to a Kuching Water Board (KWB) spokesperson, though the burst pipe has been repaired, the public would have to wait another one or two hours for the water pressure to build up to sufficient levels.

Earlier, a KWB contractor was deployed to the scene to repair the affected water pipe located within the construction site of the ongoing Pan Borneo Highway project.

The water supply interruption started at around 12.30pm, affecting areas from Mile 9 to Mile 16 of Jalan Kuching-Serian, Jalan Kuap, Jalan Landeh, Jalan Puncak Borneo and the surrounding areas.