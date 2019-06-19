Creative content to pave way for RTM as top network — Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: New and creative content currently being churned out by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) is part of the ongoing rebranding process to make the station the number one choice for all Malaysians.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said a year on after helming the ministry, he has received positive feedback from various quarters on improvements currently taking place within the nation’s main broadcasting network.

“We started out with plans to transform and to improve our services, and in the past year we are looking at the transformation now taking place as just a start (for something bigger).

“But there are already people telling me that there is a vast difference with RTM (in its present form), including its news content and delivery, which is prompt, accurate and true. I find RTM is always on top in the media these days,” he said at the Indahnya Syawal @ RTM celebrations with RTM staff in Wisma Berita, Angkasapuri here yesterday.

Gobind said the RTM broadcasting team has his full trust in carrying out the transformation process of making the station the people’s first choice for television and radio channels.

RTM’s transformation process is an effort that will be implemented in stages, Gobind said, and this includes the completion of the Media City project that will be equipped with modern integrated broadcasting facilities and infrastructure to improve the quality of its services.

At the event, Gobind conveyed his appreciation to the RTM workforce for going the extra mile during the Ramadan month, besides highlighting Malaysians’ identity and characteristics of being courteous and honourable in its programmes. — Bernama