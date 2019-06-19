CSM gets request to analyse viral sex video clips

KUALA LUMPUR: CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) has received a request from the authorities to help analyse the sex video clips implicating a minister.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Amiruddin Abdul Wahab said CSM, as a technical agency, is prepared to provide technical assistance as requested by the authorities.

“We (CSM) have digital forensics expertise in audio and video to analyse the said material,” he told the media after the official opening of the 2019 Cyber Defense Conference here yesterday.

Amiruddin, however, declined to elaborate further on the matter, except to say that on CSM’s part, there should no problems meeting the authorities’ request.

“I don’t want to go into details. This is just a request for us to help and I cannot elaborate much on it, so anything further, we will leave it to the authorities,” he added.

Amiruddin said the time frame to analyse technical aspects of the video would depend on the complexity of the material.

Last week, sex video clips that allegedly depicted a minister and another man went viral, following which several police reports were lodged.

On June 13, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said police have opened an investigation paper on the case. — Bernama