Give tax rebate on ppe to promote workplace safety — Niosh

KUALA LUMPUR: The introduction of tax rebate for the import and manufacturing of good quality and smart personal protective equipment (PPE) can encourage more employers to protect their workers, said National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said at a time when Malaysia was undergoing rapid development, greater attention must be given to safety at work as well as the use of high-quality and advanced PPE.

“I would like to once again propose to the government to consider granting tax rebate for imported PPE to make them more affordable and encourage employers to acquire better quality PPE for their employees.

Any tax rebate for PPE will be an incentive to help promote safety and health at the workplace,” he said in a statement today.

Lee earlier launched the 3M Malaysia safety products in conjunction with the 17th Asian Oil, Gas and Petroleum Engineering Exhibition (OGA) 2019 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here yesterday.

He said the government should also provide incentives to importers and local manufacturers who introduce good quality and smart PPE, including those which incorporate the latest technology such as high-accuracy sensor, global positioning system (GPS) and radio frequency identification (RFID).

Lee said knowledge on the right protection equipment is key to the promotion of a safer work culture and could help reduce the risks of occupational hazards such as injuries or illnesses resulting from contact with chemical, radiological and physical or other workplace hazards, including safety goggles, coveralls, gloves, vests, earplugs, respirators and safety shoes.

However, he said employers had been complaining of the high price of imported and advanced PPE and many of them had resorted to alternatives such as buying cheaper products with lower quality, exposing their employees to occupational injuries and diseases.

Lee hoped that employers would not compromise on the quality of PPE as they must adhere to the guidelines given by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health or at least meet the SIRIM standards requirement to ensure the quality of such products.

“Under the law, it is the responsibility of employers to provide training and PPE, while for employees, it is their responsibility to wear it,” he added. — Bernama