Man nabbed for stabbing niece over refusal to withdraw rape report

KUCHING: A man was arrested yesterday after he stabbed his teenage niece following her family’s refusal to withdraw a police report against him for allegedly raping her.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the incident unfolded when the 39-year-old suspect stopped the car driven by the 17-year-old victim’s mother along Jalan Batu Kawa while she was sending her daughter to school around 6.10am.

He said the suspect entered the car and pointed a foldable knife towards the teenager, while ordering the mother to drive to his house at Taman Desa Wira.

“He brought them to his house to discuss the withdrawal of their police report lodged against him. When the victim’s mother refused, he allegedly stabbed the teen in the back with the knife,” Aidil said in a statement yesterday.

Aidil said the commotion caught the attention of nearby residents who quickly came to aid the victim and apprehended the suspect.

He added the suspect fought back against his captors but was eventually subdued and handed over to police.

“The suspect sustained some injuries to his body during the course of attempting to break free from his captors. He was sent by police to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment.”

According to Aidil, the suspect is facing four charges of rape under Section 376 of the Penal Code, with the trial currently ongoing in Betong as the incident had occurred there.

He said the suspect was actually out on bail, but added that a request will be made to have his bail revoked in light of yesterday’s incident.

“We will request the court to remand him in prison following his harassment of the victim.”