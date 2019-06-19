Mirage Club to hold fundraising concert for Wishesland

KUCHING: Mirage Club Sarawak will hold an international charity concert at Pullman Kuching on Sept 20 at 7pm to raise funds for the Kuching and Samarahan Division Cerebral Palsy Association (Wishesland).

Organising chairlady Datin Dona Drury-Wee said the charity concert will feature a choir from Singapore, American sopranos, and Kuching Dance Academy.

“Various local talents, including Stanley Maringai of Akademi Fantasia, will also make their appearances as well.

“Tickets will be priced at RM100, RM80, RM50 and RM25. All of the proceeds will go to Wishesland,” she said when paying a courtesy call on Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah yesterday.

Fatimah said funds raised from the concert will enable Wishesland to set up two new facilities – the neurofeedback science centre and Boccia arena – in an effort to facilitate those with cerebral palsy.

“I was informed that the allocation to set up the neurofeedback science centre is RM50,000, while the Boccia arena costs RM150,000. In total, Wishesland needs RM200,000 to set up the facilities.

“In an effort to realise Wishesland’s dreams, I’ve the honour to receive this courtesy call from Mirage Club Sarawak,” she said.

Concert tickets, which are entitled for tax exemption receipts, are available from Wishesland and Mirage Club Sarawak.