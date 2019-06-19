Policeman shoots himself dead with submachine gun

BINTULU: A 48-year-old police officer attached to IPD Bintulu shot himself dead at midnight today under unclear circumstances.

When contacted, Bintulu police chief Superintendent Zulkipli Suhaili confirmed the case.

According to a source, the incident happened in front of IPD Bintulu’s weaponry branch.

It was reported that prior to the incident at around 12.05am, the deceased and his colleagues had just reported for duty for the 12am to 8am shift.

The deceased took a weapon – a Heckler & Koch MP5 submachine gun – and four magazines before putting it under his chin and firing three shots.

The case has been classified as sudden death.