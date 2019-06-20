‘Electricity installation made easier by AWS’

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will continue to improve basic infrastructure in the state, including providing electricity to rural areas at minimal cost.

This will be done through a scheme by the Ministry of Utilities under Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and Sesco known as Assisted Wiring System (AWS), which does not require the head of the household to make immediate payment, Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said.

“In the past, those in the villages or longhouses had to pay installation fee of between RM800 and RM1,500, which many families could not afford, with some having to save up for four to five years for the installation fee.

“But through AWS, they do not need to pay immediately as payment for the installation will be billed in the monthly bill for a period of three years, which is about RM33 a month,” he said at a press conference after the Pantai Damai Hari Raya Open House event at the Pantai Damai Constituency Office along Jalan Haji Taha here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is the Pantai Damai assemblyman, said previously, even though electricity supply had been connected to the village or longhouse, it was up to the head of the household to apply for installation unlike the present day under AWS where the state government will arrange for the installation including wiring.

“The head of the household can inform the Utilities Ministry of their application, or inform SEB or their representatives, and Sesco will provide the contractors for them to install the electricity supply,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president, said PBB Kuching Zone will host a ‘Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri’, of which he is the organising chairperson, on June 24.

He said the event is co-hosted by 11 PBB Kuching branches and will be held at Pullman Hotel here at 8pm.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Satok assemblyman, will be the guest of honour at the event, he added.