Gas cylinder smugglers stopped in their tracks

KUCHING: The Royal Ranger Regiment 10th battalion has thwarted an attempt by two suspects to smuggle a total of 280 cooking gas cylinders (14kg each) into Indonesia.

According to a statement issued by the battalion, both local male suspects aged 38 and 48 years old were apprehended by the rangers near the Sarawak – Indonesia border at 10.15am yesterday.

It is estimated that the total seizure is worth RM139,000.

A police report has been lodged at the Bau District Police Headquaters and both suspects were handed over to the police for further action.