Indonesian man stabbed to death due to debt

PETALING JAYA: A 45-year-old Indonesian man was stabbed to death today by his colleague, believed to be over hundreds of ringgit debt.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said in the 11.30 am incident, the victim who was known as Idris was stabbed with a sharp weapon after breakfast with the suspect.

“Investigation showed the victim was in debt with the suspect, causing the suspect to be unhappy. Based on the closed-circuit television, the suspect took a sharp weapon towards the victim before stabbing him.

“Both the suspect and victim knew each other. The victim who works as a labourer lives in the apartment with his family,” he told reporters when met at the scene today.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, in his 40s and urged those with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, in TUMPAT, police have arrested six people including a woman suspected to be members of a snatch theft gang and were involved in an attempted case at Wakaf Bharu, Tumpat on May 24.

Tumpat police chief Superintendent Ab Rashid Mat Daud said the suspects were aged between 24 and 38 years old and had criminal records. They were arrested in several locations in Tumpat and Kota Bharu since the end of May until yesterday.

“All the suspects tested positive for Methamphetamine drugs and have been actively committing robbery, housebreaking and car theft since a year in Tumpat, Kota Bharu and Pasir Puteh,” he said in a press conference here today. – Bernama