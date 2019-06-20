Less burden on govt if SRC fund in Switzerland not frozen — Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior officer of the Finance Ministry told the High Court here yesterday that the government’s burden in having to make repayments for the RM4 billion loan taken by SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) would be less if the company’s account at a bank in Lugano, Switzerland, was not frozen.

Afidah Azwa Abdul Aziz, 44, who is deputy secretary of the Strategic Investment Division at the Finance Ministry, said this when cross-examined by lawyer Harvinderjit Singh, representing former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is on trial for seven counts of misappropriation of SRC funds totalling RM42 million.

During cross-examination, Harvinderjit Singh was repeatedly asked by the officer to repeat several of his questions as she could not understand them.

One of the questions was on the government’s policy in providing loans for SRC which the counsel had to rephrase.

Harvinderjit Singh: One of the policies for the government to provide loans in 2015 and 2016 to SRC International was to get back the money in Switzerland?

Afidah Azwa: No, the main reason was to prevent Kumpulan Wang Persaraan Diperbadankan (KWAP) from declaring ‘Event of Default’.

Earlier, when reading out her witness statement, Afidah Azwa said had KWAP declared “Event of Default”, the Malaysian government, as the guarantor for SRC, would have to fully settle the RM4 billion loan within 30 working days.

Harvinderjit Singh: But, is this not one of the bases, as stated in the memorandum, that action had been taken to bring home the money from Switzerland?

Afidah Azwa: Yes, that was one of the bases for consideration.

Harvinderjit Singh: In your witness statement, you said the government is responsible for the RM4 billion loan?

Afidah Azwa: Yes.

Harvinderjit Singh: So, when the money (that is frozen in a bank in Switzerland) is returned, the government’s liability will also be less?

Afidah Azwa: Yes.

Earlier, when questioned by Harvinderjit Singh whether she knew about a meeting between the Finance Ministry, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas and Switzerland’s Attorney-General in July 2018 on the SRC fund that was frozen in Switzerland, Afidah Azwa said she was not aware of it.

Najib, 66, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues today. — Bernama