Man arrested for alleged molest of sister-in-law

MIRI: Police have nabbed a local man early yesterday morning for allegedly molesting his 11-year-old sister in-law.

Miri District deputy police chief, Supt Sabri Zainol, confirmed that the suspect, who is in his 30s, was picked up from his family home in Riam following a report lodged by the girl’s mother on Tuesday night.

“Initial investigation shows that the suspect allegedly molested the girl while they were watching television when everyone else was in bed,” he said.

The girl only related the incident to her cousin, who later told her (girl’s) mother, which prompted her to lodge a police report the same (Tuesday) night.

The suspect was arrested around 2am yesterday, Sabri said.

Police are investigating the case under Section 14a of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, 2017.