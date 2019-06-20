Maspex Property Roadshow to be held at tHe Spring

KUCHING: The Maspex Property Roadshow will be held at tHe Spring Shopping Mall from tomorrow until Sunday (June 21-23).

A press release said this is the final chance for homebuyers to take advantage of great offers during the government’s Home Ownership Campaign (HOC), which ends on June 30.

The HOC, which began on Jan 1, aims to encourage the public to buy a home by offering free stamp duty on the Memorandum of Transfer (MoT) as well as loan documents on all new residential properties by developers registered under the Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda), Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (Rehda), or Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda).

Developers are also offering a minimum 10 per cent discount on properties.

The Maspex Property Roadshow showcases over 20 projects from Kuching, Sabah, as well as the peninsula, with prices starting from RM370,000.

Among the exhibitors with projects in Kuching are Kozin Real Estate, Naim Property, Instarmac Development Sdn Bhd, Interhill Group, and Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Their respective projects are M-Avenue, Naim Sapphire, Vantage, Urban Residences, and three projects from Tecktonic – the Armadale Residence, Roxy Beach Apartment, and Boxhill 76.

For those looking to invest outside of Sarawak, there are Hohup and Remajaya’s The Crown and Bay Suites situated at the heart of Kota Kinabalu, Harbour City Resort Suites by Hatten in Melaka, Ferringhi Residence 2 by Mah Sing in Penang, and Sunway Iskandar by Sunway Properties in Johor.

Projects situated around Klang Valley are M Vertica and Southville by Mah Sing, One Cochrane Residences by Boustead, and Arte Mont Kiara by Goldmine.

Some of the projects have great connectivity to LRT and MRT stations, and at the same time are just a few minutes’ drive to Kuala Lumpur city centre.

During the roadshow, the public can also collect a free copy of the Real Estate investment guidebook, worth RM18, from the Property Hunter booth.

The book contains useful real estate investment articles, as well as a series of investment grade properties.

There will also be balloon giveaways for children at the Property Hunter booth.

The event is organised by the Malaysian Institute of Estate Agents (MIEA) Sarawak branch.

To find out more, call 016-9397000.