M’sia strengthens position as tech business destination

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reinforces its position as an established destination for local and global tech businesses with the launch of Malaysia Tech Week 2019 (MTW19).

“Malaysia’s digital evolution journey began twenty-three years ago when we acted on a vision to create an economy founded on technology that will drive digital transformation.

Today, Malaysia is a location of highly skilled talents, thriving within a vibrant business eco-system founded on world-class infrastructure.

“Malaysia is charging forward and upward in the technology and digital space, and MTW19 is a clear indication of how far we have come and can still advance.

“I hope MTW19 will enable deep networking, wide connectivity and lasting partnerships amongst all digital and technology players.

“This industry needs your passion, innovation and investments to grow and evolve,” said Minister of Communication and Multimedia Malaysia Gobind Singh Deo during the launch of MTW19.

The event was also attended by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chief executive officer (CEO) Surina Shukri.

“MTW19 is a manifestation of Malaysia’s vibrant digital ecosystem.

It demonstrates the opportunities, capabilities and partnerships that exist within Malaysia technology realm.

MTW19 is a first-of-its-kind event where the local and international tech communities not only get to immerse themselves in everything digital but also experience what Malaysia has to offer.

This whole week, visitors of MTW19 will get to attend events held at various places in the city and we welcome everyone to explore Malaysia!” said Surina Shukri.

She added, “MDEC is proud to be leading Malaysia’s journey in digital economy and it is our utmost pleasure to have the industry’s support.

With that, I would like to thank our partners in making MTW19 a success. We believe that together, we will take Malaysia’s digital economy to greater heights” With the aim to accelerate Malaysia’s digital economy, a new sub-category under Professional Visit Pass (PVP) for Digital Freelancers has been presented to the Ministry of Home Affairs. — Bernama