No need for Azmin to take leave over video probe – Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali does not have to go on leave to facilitate the investigation into the viral controversial video implicating the Economic Affairs Minister.

A minister should only take leave if the investigation is related to wrongdoing or crime, he said, adding that the case related to Mohamed Azmin is politically motivated.

“In fact, it is intended to embarrass him and to ask him to take leave. I don’t like this political evidence,” he told reporters when met at the Prime Minister’s Department Hari Raya ‘open house’ here.

Dr Mahathir said the investigation into the video could continue and Mohamed Azmin, who is PKR deputy president, would not cause any obstruction.

Mohamed Azmin gave his statement to the police on Monday pertaining to the video allegedly linked to him. Last week, he vehemently denied the allegation by an individual who attempted to link him to the sex video, calling it a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career. – Bernama