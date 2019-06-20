One hurt in trailer-lorry crash

KUCHING: A flatbed trailer driver needed medical treatment after he was involved in a collision with a lorry in Sri Aman yesterday afternoon.

The 27-year-old was transporting a backhoe along the Serian-Sri Aman road when the incident happened at Kampung Punggu Dadak around 12.35pm.

The impact of the crash resulted in the backhoe being flung from the flatbed, while the lorry – belonging to a fast food chain – ended up on its side by the side of the road.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) team was dispatched to the scene but arrived to learn that the two drivers had already been helped out of their vehicles by motorists.

The trailer driver suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to Sri Aman Hospital, while the lorry driver was unhurt.